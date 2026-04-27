The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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260504-N-PG545-1233, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Downingtown East High School band students perform alongside the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers during a concert at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026. The Cruisers performed four public concerts and engaged in several educational outreach events during their concert series across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)