260504-N-PG545-1214, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, from Stanardsville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9661530
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-PQ545-1214
|Resolution:
|7652x5101
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.