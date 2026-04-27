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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 4 of 15]

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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

    EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260504-N-PG545-1214, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, from Stanardsville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9661530
    VIRIN: 260504-N-PQ545-1214
    Resolution: 7652x5101
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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    concert
    navy band
    freedom250

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