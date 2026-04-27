A-10 Range Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo alongside DM50 members Matt Blair (left) and Patrick Murphy (right) during a range day near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. By showcasing the aircraft’s precision and firepower, the event emphasized the Air Force’s role in maintaining air superiority and battlefield dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)