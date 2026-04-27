Four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron deploy flares over a training range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The training demonstration highlighted the aircraft’s defensive countermeasure capabilities, enhancing survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9660898
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-AD704-1417
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|528.6 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.