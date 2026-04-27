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    A-10 Range Day [Image 6 of 7]

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    A-10 Range Day

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron deploy flares over a training range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The training demonstration highlighted the aircraft’s defensive countermeasure capabilities, enhancing survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9660898
    VIRIN: 260501-F-AD704-1417
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 528.6 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Range Day
    Tucson Community

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