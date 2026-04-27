A-10 Range Day

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Four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron deploy flares over a training range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The training demonstration highlighted the aircraft’s defensive countermeasure capabilities, enhancing survivability in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)