A-10 Range Day

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A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron executes a training maneuver over a range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The maneuver demonstrated the aircraft’s versatility and its critical role in supporting combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)