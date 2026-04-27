A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron executes a training maneuver over a range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The maneuver demonstrated the aircraft’s versatility and its critical role in supporting combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9660890
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-AD704-1132
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|565.88 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.