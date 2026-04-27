A-10 Range Day

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Van Epps, 357th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, explains the different training events during a range day near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The briefing provided attendees insight into close air support operations, highlighting the A-10’s role in delivering precision effects in support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)