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    A-10 Range Day [Image 1 of 7]

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    A-10 Range Day

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Van Epps, 357th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, explains the different training events during a range day near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The briefing provided attendees insight into close air support operations, highlighting the A-10’s role in delivering precision effects in support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9660889
    VIRIN: 260501-F-AD704-1006
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 586.21 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Range Day
    Tucson Community

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