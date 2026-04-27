U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Van Epps, 357th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, explains the different training events during a range day near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The briefing provided attendees insight into close air support operations, highlighting the A-10’s role in delivering precision effects in support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9660889
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-AD704-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|586.21 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.