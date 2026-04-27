A-10 Range Day

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A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron flies over a training range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The range day demonstrated the aircraft’s speed and maneuverability while supporting pilot proficiency in dynamic training environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)