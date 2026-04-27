A-10 Range Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron releases training munitions over a range near Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. The A-10 provides close air support capabilities, delivering precise effects in support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)