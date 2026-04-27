A-10 Range Day

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Tucson community members watch as an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation flies over a training range in Gila Bend, Arizona, May 1, 2026. Opportunities like this foster public understanding of Air Force operations and the critical role of airpower in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)