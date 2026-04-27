Children observe a golden eagle during a wildlife education session at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The interactive program introduced students to birds of prey and fostered interest in environmental science. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660302
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1007
|Resolution:
|6037x4025
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.