Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, holds an owl while speaking to children during a wildlife education session at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The session highlighted the role of birds of prey in the ecosystem and encouraged environmental stewardship. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660288
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1003
|Resolution:
|7370x4913
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.