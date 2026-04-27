Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, presents a live owl to children during an educational demonstration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The event provided students an opportunity to learn about local wildlife and conservation through direct engagement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660268
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1002
|Resolution:
|4582x6873
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.