MOMC Talon Talk

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Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, presents a live owl to children during an educational demonstration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The event provided students an opportunity to learn about local wildlife and conservation through direct engagement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)