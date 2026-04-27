MOMC Talon Talk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A wildlife educator helps two young girls hold a life-size cutout of a red-tailed hawk wingspan during an educational presentation for a group of children. The black foam or felt display, labeled 'RED TAILED HAWK,' illustrates the bird's impressive wingspan as eager students raise their hands in the background. An animal transport crate covered with a white cloth is visible in the background, suggesting a live animal may be present. Location unknown.