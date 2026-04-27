A wildlife educator helps two young girls hold a life-size cutout of a red-tailed hawk wingspan during an educational presentation for a group of children. The black foam or felt display, labeled 'RED TAILED HAWK,' illustrates the bird's impressive wingspan as eager students raise their hands in the background. An animal transport crate covered with a white cloth is visible in the background, suggesting a live animal may be present. Location unknown.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660263
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|6950x4633
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.