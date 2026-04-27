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    MOMC Talon Talk [Image 1 of 7]

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    MOMC Talon Talk

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    A wildlife educator helps two young girls hold a life-size cutout of a red-tailed hawk wingspan during an educational presentation for a group of children. The black foam or felt display, labeled 'RED TAILED HAWK,' illustrates the bird's impressive wingspan as eager students raise their hands in the background. An animal transport crate covered with a white cloth is visible in the background, suggesting a live animal may be present. Location unknown.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9660263
    VIRIN: 260417-X-DA809-1001
    Resolution: 6950x4633
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SBD41
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