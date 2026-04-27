MOMC Talon Talk

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Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, gestures toward a golden eagle during a wildlife presentation at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The event provided children with a closer look at native species and emphasized the importance of conservation efforts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)