Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, gestures toward a golden eagle during a wildlife presentation at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The event provided children with a closer look at native species and emphasized the importance of conservation efforts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660298
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1006
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.