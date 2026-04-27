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    MOMC Talon Talk [Image 6 of 7]

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    MOMC Talon Talk

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, gestures toward a golden eagle during a wildlife presentation at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The event provided children with a closer look at native species and emphasized the importance of conservation efforts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9660298
    VIRIN: 260417-X-DA809-1006
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SBD41 SPACEBASEDELTA41 SSFB SchrieverSFB

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