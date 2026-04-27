A golden eagle spreads its wings during a wildlife education demonstration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The demonstration allowed participants to observe the size and features of birds of prey while learning about their role in nature. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660294
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.