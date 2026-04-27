Alex, program specialist and facilities manager with Nature's Educators, discusses wildlife characteristics while holding an owl during an educational event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 17, 2026. The program engaged children through interactive learning and live animal demonstrations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9660290
|VIRIN:
|260417-X-DA809-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Talon Talk [Image 7 of 7], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.