Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha DiBlasi, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) co-mission director, speaks with a St. Lucian labor and delivery nurse at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through LAMAT, collaborations like these drove the exchange of patient care practices while strengthening trust, reinforcing shared capability, and establishing approaches that improve outcomes beyond the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)