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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 3 of 8]

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

    CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    A neonatal total care unit is displayed in a labor and delivery room during a knowledge exchange at Owen King European Union Hospital as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. The exchange helped to strengthen partnerships and medical readiness by enabling U.S. and Saint Lucian medical professionals to share clinical best practices and build mutual understanding of healthcare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9659202
    VIRIN: 260429-F-AN818-2022
    Resolution: 7189x4793
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: CASTRIES, LC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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    Saint Lucia
    knowledge exchange
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26
    OKEU

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