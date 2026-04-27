Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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A neonatal total care unit is displayed in a labor and delivery room during a knowledge exchange at Owen King European Union Hospital as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. The exchange helped to strengthen partnerships and medical readiness by enabling U.S. and Saint Lucian medical professionals to share clinical best practices and build mutual understanding of healthcare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)