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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 5 of 8]

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

    CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    A St. Lucian nurse speaks with U.S. Air Force medical personnel during a knowledge exchange at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, medical personnel shared approaches to care, building mutual understanding and strengthening collaboration in support of regional health priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9659203
    VIRIN: 260429-F-AN818-2030
    Resolution: 8118x5412
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: CASTRIES, LC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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    Saint Lucia
    knowledge exchange
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26
    OKEU

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