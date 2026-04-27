Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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A St. Lucian nurse speaks with U.S. Air Force medical personnel during a knowledge exchange at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, medical personnel shared approaches to care, building mutual understanding and strengthening collaboration in support of regional health priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)