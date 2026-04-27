Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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Coletta Stephen, labor and delivery ward manager at Owen King European Union Hospital, speaks with U.S. Air Force medical personnel during a tour and knowledge exchange in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, the exchange reinforced health security cooperation between U.S. and Saint Lucian medical professionals, supporting improved patient care and regional health resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)