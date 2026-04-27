Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rose Langwell, health services management and first sergeant for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, listens as Saint Lucian nurses speak during a knowledge exchange at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. The exchange reinforced partnership between U.S. and Saint Lucian medical teams while supporting shared goals of improving patient care and strengthening regional health resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)