Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, tour the labor and delivery ward at Owen King European Union Hospital in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Saint Lucian nurses shared their approaches to maternal and newborn care, providing LAMAT personnel insight into local practices and reinforcing knowledge exchange through partner-led collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)