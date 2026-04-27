Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha DiBlasi, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) co-mission director, left, shakes hands with Coletta Stephen, labor and delivery ward manager, right, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through LAMAT, collective readiness was strengthened as partnerships were reinforced through shared experience and coordination in a real-world clinical setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)