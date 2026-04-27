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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 8 of 8]

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

    CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha DiBlasi, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) co-mission director, left, shakes hands with Coletta Stephen, labor and delivery ward manager, right, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through LAMAT, collective readiness was strengthened as partnerships were reinforced through shared experience and coordination in a real-world clinical setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9659206
    VIRIN: 260429-F-AN818-2054
    Resolution: 7551x5034
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: CASTRIES, LC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration
    Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration

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    Saint Lucia
    knowledge exchange
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26
    OKEU

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