U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha DiBlasi, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) co-mission director, left, shakes hands with Coletta Stephen, labor and delivery ward manager, right, at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, Saint Lucia, April 29, 2026. Through LAMAT, collective readiness was strengthened as partnerships were reinforced through shared experience and coordination in a real-world clinical setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 06:32
|Photo ID:
|9659206
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-AN818-2054
|Resolution:
|7551x5034
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|CASTRIES, LC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saint Lucian-led knowledge exchange drives LAMAT 2026 collaboration [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.