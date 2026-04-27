The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepare for landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The performances and displays at the air show highlight the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9656961
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-QS775-1393
|Resolution:
|7219x4813
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.