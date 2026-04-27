The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepare for landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The performances and displays at the air show highlight the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)