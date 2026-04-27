The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adrian Rodriguez-Solorio, 802d Security Forces squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation, stands guard in front of a Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor on display at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)