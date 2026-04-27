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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 5 of 10]

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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab 

    502d Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adrian Rodriguez-Solorio, 802d Security Forces squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation, stands guard in front of a Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor on display at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9656955
    VIRIN: 260502-F-QS775-1071
    Resolution: 7287x4858
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base San Antonio Randolph
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