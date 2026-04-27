A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerobatic maneuvers in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Thunderbirds showcase the speed, precision and discipline required to represent the mission through various performances around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9656957
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-QS775-1292
|Resolution:
|4252x2835
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.