A visitor at The Great Texas Airshow tour an AH-64E Apache Guardian, on display at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May XX, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9656953
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-QS775-1050
|Resolution:
|7490x4993
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.