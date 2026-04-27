The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Attendees watch The Great Texas Airshow practice run at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The air show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” is scheduled for May 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)