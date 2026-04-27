Attendees watch The Great Texas Airshow practice run at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The air show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” is scheduled for May 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9656956
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-QS775-1114
|Resolution:
|2721x4082
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.