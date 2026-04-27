The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Visitors at The Great Texas Airshow tour an A-10C Thunderbolt II, on display at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Military Services’ assets and talk to the service members who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)