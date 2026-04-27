The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Members of Security Forces prepare to open the gates for The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The performances and displays at the air show highlight the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)