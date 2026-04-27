Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Johnson, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, monitors a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System turn away from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after airlift in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Basco, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)