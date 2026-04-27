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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 6 of 14]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

    CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Johnson, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, secures a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft using 10,000 pound tie-down chains in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:11
    Photo ID: 9655482
    VIRIN: 260427-F-BO786-1099
    Resolution: 4903x3269
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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    Balikatan 2026

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