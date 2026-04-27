Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Johnson, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, secures a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft using 10,000 pound tie-down chains in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)