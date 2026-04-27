Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)