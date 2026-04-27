A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with external fuel tanks assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron lands at Basco Airport in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Basco, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9655485
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-BO786-1281
|Resolution:
|5730x3820
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|BASCO, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.