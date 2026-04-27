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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 10 of 14]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Division unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Basco, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 23:10
    Photo ID: 9655486
    VIRIN: 260427-F-BO786-1287
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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    Balikatan 2026

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