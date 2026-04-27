Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare to depart Cagayan North International Airport in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)