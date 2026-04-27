From left, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Phillip Ackley, a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System operator assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Chavarin and Senior Airman Richard Johnson, both loadmasters assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, communicate NMESIS load procedures for transport to Batan Island during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9655479
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-BO786-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers NMESIS to 3rd MD in Basco, Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.