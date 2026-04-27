Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

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Anthony Kavanaugh, left, and Ari Snipes, center, both drone operators with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, deploy a small-UAS while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oriel Bent, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of counter s-UAS with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, observes a training event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Representatives from multiple military services and the Federal Aviation Administration synchronized their efforts alongside Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to secure the airspace across the National Capital Region (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)