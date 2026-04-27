Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

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Anthony Kavanaugh, left, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, deploys a small-UAS while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oriel Bent, center, noncommissioned officer in charge of counter s-UAS with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, and Ari Snipes, right, a drone operator with a U.S. Army UASMA team, observe a training event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. The specialized teams utilized mobile "fly-away kits,” which rapidly deploy capabilities like Mobile Sentry and Anvil within 24 hours of a drone incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)