Anthony Kavanaugh, left, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS while Ari Snipes, right, a drone operator with a U.S. Army UASMA team, prepares a s-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. The Department of War is fielding cost-effective, scalable options like directed-energy systems, as part of a layered counter-UAS defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9654591
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-NY675-1262
|Resolution:
|4576x3045
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses [Image 9 of 9], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses
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