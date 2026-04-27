Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

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Anthony Kavanaugh, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Representatives from multiple military services and the Federal Aviation Administration synchronized their efforts with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to secure the airspace across the National Capital Region (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)