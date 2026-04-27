Anthony Kavanaugh, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Representatives from multiple military services and the Federal Aviation Administration synchronized their efforts with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to secure the airspace across the National Capital Region (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9654583
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-NY675-1147
|Resolution:
|3655x2432
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses [Image 9 of 9], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses
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