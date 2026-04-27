Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

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Anthony Kavanaugh, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Army and Air Force personnel tested top-tier technology to enhance the installation's defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)