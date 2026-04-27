Anthony Kavanaugh, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Army and Air Force personnel tested top-tier technology to enhance the installation's defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9654582
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-NY675-1104
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses [Image 9 of 9], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses
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