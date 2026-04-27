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    Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses [Image 4 of 9]

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    Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Anthony Kavanaugh, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, operates a small-UAS at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Army and Air Force personnel tested top-tier technology to enhance the installation's defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9654582
    VIRIN: 260423-F-NY675-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses [Image 9 of 9], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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