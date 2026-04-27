Joint Task Force test advances drone defenses

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oriel Bent, left, noncommissioned officer in charge of counter small-Unmanned Aerial Systems with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, and Ari Snipes, right, a drone operator with a U.S. Army Unmanned Aerial Systems Mission Assurance team, observe a s-UAS in-flight at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 23, 2026. Evaluators from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 prepared security forces personnel to counter UAS threats warfighters may encounter both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)