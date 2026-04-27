JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen, 11th Wing public affairs journeyman, surveys base resource information at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. JBAB mission partners provided resources and answered questions during the Enlisted Leadership Summit lunch break. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9653717
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-L1398-1501
|Resolution:
|2701x1962
|Size:
|630.48 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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