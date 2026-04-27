JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Naya Copeland, program manager with Headquarters Air Force Customer Support and Force Management, answers questions from Enlisted Leadership Summit attendees at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. During the summit, Airmen in attendance learned about the different missions that JBAB partners with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)