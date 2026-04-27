Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:43 Photo ID: 9653709 VIRIN: 260428-F-L1398-1043 Resolution: 2637x1718 Size: 603.37 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT [Image 7 of 7], by Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.