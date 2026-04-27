JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

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Notetaking booklets and lanyards rest on a table at the Enlisted Leadership Summit at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. The keynote speaker for the Enlisted Leadership Summit was Dr. Keith Castille, a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)