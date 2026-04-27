JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Israel Jaeger, Department of Defense Cyber Defense Command and the Defense Information Systems Agency senior enlisted leader, presents a slideshow at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. The Enlisted Leadership Summit event featured dynamic past and present leaders with experience leading high-performing teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)