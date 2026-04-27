JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Service members gather for the Enlisted Leadership Summit on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. April 28, 2026. This was the first Enlisted Leadership Summit hosted at JBAB to foster both personal and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9653706
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-L1398-1010
|Resolution:
|2910x1928
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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