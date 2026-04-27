JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Basil Forrest, left, community readiness supervisor with the 11th Force Support Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Candice White, right, flight chief with the 11th FSS, answer questions during a resources fair at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. The attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about the many resources JBAB offers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9653712
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-L1398-1143
|Resolution:
|2182x1495
|Size:
|601.64 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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