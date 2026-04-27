JBAB HOSTS FIRST EVER ENLISTED LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

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Basil Forrest, left, community readiness supervisor with the 11th Force Support Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Candice White, right, flight chief with the 11th FSS, answer questions during a resources fair at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. The attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about the many resources JBAB offers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)